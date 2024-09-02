Security in hospitals

Sir,

The tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata underscores the alarming security lapses in India’s government hospitals.

The incident has rightly sparked nationwide protests, with doctors demanding justice and stringent security measures.

It is deeply concerning that hospitals, meant to be safe havens, have become vulnerable to such heinous crimes.

The Government must urgently implement security protocols to protect healthcare workers, particularly women, and declare hospitals as safe zones.

The Indian Medical Association’s call for a central law on violence against doctors and hospitals is a necessary step towards safeguarding those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Without immediate action, the trust in our healthcare system will continue to erode, leaving both doctors and patients at risk.

Sumit Sehgal

Jammu