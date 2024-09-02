Sir,

Over a year has passed since the foundation stone was laid for the new High Court complex in Jammu, yet construction remains stalled.

The delay, primarily due to insufficient funds from the Union Territory Government, is concerning. The current High Court building is in disrepair, and the new complex is crucial for improving judicial infrastructure.

The lack of barbed wire fencing to protect the land from encroachment further exacerbates the issue. Despite the urgent need for this project, the High Court’s budgetary constraints and dependency on central funding have stalled progress.

It is imperative for the Central Government to expedite financial assistance to ensure this vital project moves forward.

The citizens of Jammu deserve a modern judicial facility, and timely intervention is needed to prevent further delays.

Yashpal Mahajan

Jammu