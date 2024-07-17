Security Forces Target Infiltration, Terror Support Networks To Thwart Pak-Backed Terror Activities

NEW DELHI, July 17: Amid Pakistan’s attempts to further push terrorists into the Jammu region, security forces are focusing on stopping infiltration and targeting the terrorist support network in the area to curb terrorist activities.

Sources in the security forces said the Pakistan Army has provided large-scale support including weapons, special forces-trained personnel and hi-tech communication equipment to terror groups operating in the area.

The sources said the terrorist infrastructure across the border is still intact and infiltration attempts are being made regularly by them and have also been thwarted by their own troops in the recent past.

Discussing the recent increase in terrorist attacks in areas south of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges, sources said the jungle terrain has a lot of caves and many other hiding places that are being used by the terrorists.

Some areas have already been provided extra troops and coverage in recent times in view of the terrorist activities in the area.

With terrorists now spreading out in areas from the Rajouri-Poonch sector, the forces are now also carrying out operations in a synergised manner against the overground workers and supporters of terrorists in adjoining areas.

Sources said that the Indian Army along with other security forces has been conducting a series of operations with J-K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah districts Areas and thereafter to Kashmir Valley.

Similar operations are being relentlessly conducted in the Kathua area. A series of operations in the recent past have resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists in Gandoh on 26 June 24, besides successfully thwarting the Chattar Gali terrorist attack on 11 June 24.

Analysis of large quantities of warlike stores recovered from the dead terrorists reveal the hand of inimical agencies from across the border, they said.

A number of measures have been instituted to enhance synergy between various agencies.

These include joint training with J&K Police and paramilitary forces and also get robust intelligence sharing mechanism between the Indian Army, J-K Police and other Intelligence Agencies established.

Clear guidelines have been enunciated towards ensuring no collateral damage and disruption in the day-to-day life of the locals in the area.

Close interaction with the local populace is also ensured for the flow of intelligence inputs, the sources said.

Similar intelligence-based and area domination operations are continuing in the Kashmir region, North of the Pir Panjal ranges. The Line of Control and fence are intact and Army troops recently neutralized three terrorists attempting to infiltrate along with the large quantity of war-like stores in the Kupwara region on 14 July 24.

Intelligence-based operations have also been conducted to foil infiltration attempts in Lam, South of Pir Panjal Ranges on 10 July, they said.

Security forces, the sources said, will continue to undertake relentless operations to bring about peace and stability in all of J-K. (AGENCIES)