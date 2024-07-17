J&K Police Launches Crackdown On Overground Workers’ Network In Doda, 4 Arrested

JAMMU, July 17: Police have launched a major crackdown on the network of overground workers (OGWs) in connection with a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, resulting in the arrest of four OGWs, police said.

Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Doda district on Monday.

“Police have intensified their crackdown on the OGWs’ network in response to the recent attacks in June and July,” a police spokesman said.

On June 12, an FIR was filed under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and the UAPA at the Gandoh police station. This led to the arrest of OGWs Mubashir Hussain, Safder Ali, and Sajad Ahmed on June 18 and 20, he said. They are currently in judicial custody at the Bhaderwah District Jail.

Another FIR was registered at the Gandoh police station on June 26, and Showket Ali was apprehended on July 14, he said. He remains in police custody, with further arrests expected as the investigation progresses, the spokesman added. (AGENCIES)