Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, War Like Stores In Woods Of J&K’s Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores during a search operation in the woods of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Based on specific Information about the presence of terrorists in the area of Gangbug Forest Kupwara today, a joint operation was launched by Border Security Force (BSF) Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, BSF Kashmir said.

“During the search operation, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered” BSF Kashmir posted on X.

“Based on specific Information of #BSF, about the presence of terrorists in the area of Gangbug Forest #Kupwara,today a joint operation was launched by BSF,#IndianArmy & #JKP. The successful operation led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition & other war-like stores”.