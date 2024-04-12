Police Registers Case Over Fake Video In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 12: A case was registered on Friday in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir following the circulation of a fake video with the intention to “create unrest”, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

“A video has been circulated on social media in which some objectionable slogans are heard during a procession in the Kalakote area of Rajouri. During initial analysis, it was found that the video is edited/unoriginal in nature with the audio of slogans added to create unrest,” the police said in a statement.

It said the police has taken the issue seriously and a case under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kalakote police station for a detailed investigation to bring the culprits to book.

“People are requested not to fall prey to rumours and to avoid sharing the video which shall attract strict legal action,” the statement said.