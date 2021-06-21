Security forces personnel participate in International Day of Yoga

NEW DELHI : As the country observes the seventh edition of the International Day of Yoga on Monday, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also performed Yoga on the occasion.

Marking the occasion, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at the India-China border in Ladakh performed Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet at the snow-covered mountain.

Similarly, the ITBP personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 15,000 ft near a Border Out Post in Ladakh.

Security personnel at the Animal Training School (ATS) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur performed Yoga with the horses.

The personnel also performed Yoga alongside Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh marking the seventh International Yoga Day.

ITBP personnel posted near the Galwan valley in Ladakh were also seen performing Yoga.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also performed Yoga at a camp in Kolkata.

This year, the theme of the occasion is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

Last year and this year, however, the lead event has been presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The observation of the International Day of Yoga is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (AGENCY)