India records 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 88 days

NEW DELHI: The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating in the country as only 53,256 fresh infections were in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 88 days, according to the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country is witnessing a continuous decline in fresh coronavirus cases for the past few weeks.

A dip in COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours was noticed. As many as 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday as compared to 18,11,446 samples tested on Saturday.

The country witnessed as many as 1,422 deaths and 78,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 2,99,35,221 including 7,02,887 active cases.

As many as 3,88,135 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 2,88,44,199.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 3.83 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.32 per cent.

As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.36 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,24,07,782 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 20.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country. (AGENCY)