Security Forces Launch Search Operation In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Dec 29: Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district following information about the movement of suspicious elements, officials said.

Acting on the information from the Muradpur area of Kalakote, security forces launched the operation in the Afla, Muradpur, Bothni and Swani areas, they said.

Nothing came up so far, the officials said, adding the operation is still underway.

Last year, a similar suspicious sighting was reported in the same area, they said. (Agencies)