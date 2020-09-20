Security forces launch CASO in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR : Security forces launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at two places in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Kulgam on Sunday, official sources said.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint CASO at Pestenu, Tral, in Pulwama early Sunday morning following a tip off about the presence of militants.

All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, they said, adding that so far no contact was established with militants.

Similar joint CASO was launched early this morning at Akeypora in Kulgam.

They said operation was going on at both places and further details are awaited.