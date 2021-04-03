Security forces launch CASO in Sopore

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, Army and CRPF at Saidpora in Sopore.

They said security forces were conducting house-to-house searches in the area. “All the exit points were sealed to foil any attempts by militants to escape,” they said, adding searches were also being conducted in nearby fields and orchards.

They said security forces have also been deployed in nearby areas to maintain law and order. (AGENCIES)