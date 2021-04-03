Saturday April 03-2021

Aries : Career decisions and money matters will keep you busy today. And after all the work, you will want to spend some leisure time and take it easy. A leisure trip may materialise, which will put you in high spirits. Ganesha says indulging in group projects will help you make new friends.

Taurus : You will win the heart of your family members today, forecasts Ganesha. Try and delay auction bids or sealed tenders. Job aspirants may look forward to belated success in interviews. Ganesha advises you to take abundant precautions in all critical matters.

Gemini : Your business rivals may compete with you in sales and deals today, warns Ganesha. Care and concern must be the two watchwords in all your dealings. Hostility may come in the way of love. Those spurned in previous romantic liaisons may get a chance to pen a new love story, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today, you may have to do a lot of multi-tasking at work, predicts Ganesha. And you are likely to do it with the dexterity of a juggler. You will finish your pending tasks with ease. You will make seemingly impossible tasks look as simple as blinking. You will do it all without even batting an eyelid.

Leo : You will exercise your will today and will be in the mood to soar like a free bird today. You will not be in the mood to listen to anyone. Work related travel will be beneficial. Guard against ego clashes in personal relationships, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today you need to carry on with your success without resting on your past laurels. You will also need to stay focused and organised to continue with the same success level that you enjoyed in the past. Pay attention to your relationship matters as they are the quintessential of your success and peace of mind.

Libra : If there’s a knock on your door today, there’s a very strong possibility it might be a marriage proposal. Don’t get startled, and grab opportunities that come knocking (literally!). The stars send you a partner who shall be your match in every way. Have a long and happy married life, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : It seems, the book, ‘How to win friends and influence people’ has left a great impact on your mind, bringing about a lot of change in your practical life too. As you switch to a new business venture, your efforts will be appreciated. In short, you are a personality that every one would take a note of.

Sagittarius : Running helter-skelter and muddling of affairs is on the menu. Expect not to find even a moment’s peace. But take a break, says Ganesha. And dive right back in the chaos and make the most of it.

Capricorn : Impulsiveness, which is not really your trait, will be very evident in whatever work you do today, say Ganesha. Money matters will keep you preoccupied for major part of the day, but ironically, your otherwise methodical approach to everything will go for a toss. You will splurge in the second half of the day, and it will be more than what your means can afford. Keep a check on the sudden flow of spontaneity in your actions, or you may later regret taking certain decisions.

Aquarius : Lady Luck gazes lovingly upon you today! Bosses are pleased, colleagues are happy, and this makes work seem like leisure. You may want to get in touch with old friends who have moved far away. What are you waiting for, asks Ganesha, in this age of communication?

Pisces : You will have frequent mood swings today but you will still manage to fix a work related goal. Your mood will be better if you focus on work. You might feel stressed about some personal matter, but Ganesha says it is not a matter to worry. You will receive some good news by the end of the day.