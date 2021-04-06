Security forces launch CASO in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Tuesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in a village in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF at village Chitragam in Shopian.

They said security forces were conducting door-to-door searches in the area. ”All the exit points were sealed while searches were also being conducted in nearby fields and orchards,” they said.

They said additional security forces have been deployed in nearby areas to maintain law and order. ”So far no contact was established with the militants,” they added. (AGENCIES)