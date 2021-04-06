Gold climbs Rs 83 tracking global trends

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 83 to Rs 45,049 per 10 gram on Tuesday following rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,966 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 62 to Rs 64,650 per kg from the previous close of Rs 64,588 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.97 per ounce.

“Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and pandemic worries,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)