IED planted by militants along road detected in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar, Dec 13: Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

The IED, which was planted by militants, was detected by a road opening party of the security forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, they said.

The officials said a bomb disposal squad had been called to defuse the IED.