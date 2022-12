Darshan Memorial Badminton C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: Darshan Mahajan Memorial All J&K Ranking Badminton Championships, organised by Akhil Mahajan Badminton Club Jammu under the aegis of Jammu District Badminton Association, concluded at Indoor Badminton Hall MA Stadium, here today.

Former Minister Sham Lal Sharma was the chief guest during the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes among the medal winners of the championships.

Prominent persons including Rajeev Sharma, Member J&K Sports Council, Ajay Sharma, senior vice president Table Tennis Association of J&K, Dr OD Sharma vice president Badminton Association of India, Harjeet Singh Manocha, Suresh Khajuria, Anil Gaind, Subhash Sharma and Balbir Jamwal, general secretary, BAJK were present during the event.

Navneet Mahajan, president of Akhil Mahajan Badminton Club (AMBC) welcomed the chief guest, participants and distinguished guests, while Dharam Vir Sharma, general secretary of the Club presented details of the championship’s participants as well as extended vote of thanks.

In boys singles under-11, Harsh Sharma beat Tanishq Pillai in finals, while Gopesh Singh trounced Shivansh Panotra in finals in under-13 singles, in girls singles under-13 final, Suhani Sharma defeated Gania Singh, besides in boys doubles under-13, Gopesh/ Shivansh beat Harsh/ Kartik and Suhani/Gania beat Diamond and Parisha in finals under-13 girls doubles.

In men singles Bhavya Sharma bat Nakula Vaid, while Aryan Gupta lost to Vipul Saini in semi-finals, in men doubles Ravdeep/Sehdev lost toAkshay/ Abhijeet, whereas in boys singles under-15, Shourya Pratham beat Gopesh Singh in finals, in girls singles under-15, Suhani Sharma defeated Ruhani, in boys doubles, Udyan/ Bhavdeep beat Gopesh/Shivansh in finals and in girls doubles, Suhani/Antima beatShery/Gania in final.

In boys singles under-17, Thakur Aneesh lost to Shourya Pratham in finals, while in girls single Skiedeep Kour lost to Krishka Mahajan in finals and in girls singles under-15, Suhani Sharma beat Suhani Gupta in finals.