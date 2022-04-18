Security forces arrest LeT terrorist from J&K’s Bandipora

Bandipora, April 18: A terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested, the Bandipora Police informed on Monday.

On April 17, police received a specific input regarding the presence of recently joined LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists in the orchards of Lawaypora in Bandipora.

Acting on this information, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Bandipora police including 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 3 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The LeT terrorist was identified as Amir Tariq khan, the police said.

The said youth’s photograph regarding joining of TRF terrorist outfit had gone viral on social media on April 13.

In this regard, cognizance was taken in police station Bandipora under the relevant section of the law and further investigation was taken up, the Police added. (Agencies)