Security for LS polls in J&K reviewed at high-level meeting

Control Rooms to be set up in all districts

IT Deptt to closely monitor pawnbrokers

JAMMU, Feb 26: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole today held high-level review of security arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir which has five Parliamentary constituencies.

At meeting of the Nodal Officers from various security agencies and departments, the CEO emphasized the urgency of preparedness for the elections and urged enhanced coordination among officers.

Pole issued directives to key security stakeholders, including the Police, Army and BSF, urging heightened vigilance around critical infrastructures such as airports and Railway Stations.

Specifically targeting potential threats, the CEO tasked the BSF and other intelligence agencies with combating narcotics smuggling along the International Border and thwarting the circulation of counterfeit currency. Additionally, a call to action was extended to curtail illicit financial activities, including hawala transactions.

In a bid to stem any illicit financial flows, the CEO called upon the IT department to closely monitor pawnbrokers, suspected conduits for election-related cash influx. Stricter scrutiny protocols were outlined, including investigations into cash transactions exceeding Rs one lakh and gold possessions exceeding one kilogram.

Banking authorities were urged to monitor transactions exhibiting suspicious patterns, particularly large cash withdrawals or staggered amounts.

Furthermore, the Excise Department was tasked with enforcing stringent regulations on liquor stocking and distribution, with a mandate to eradicate illicit alcohol production. Concurrently, vigilance was extended to prevent the misuse of cash transportation facilities by political entities.

In a proactive measure to bolster surveillance, it was decreed that District Election Control Rooms be established across all districts well before the announcement of elections. These hubs will operate round-the-clock, serving as conduits for reporting any untoward activities to the central control room under the aegis of the CEO’s office.

Meanwhile, an official statement said the officers presented a brief overview of the major actions undertaken by their departments in the last two general elections with a roadmap of action for Lok Sabha Elections, 2024.The participants were briefed about all the important aspects of expenditure management and were directed to bolster surveillance by establishing control rooms at district levels for 24×7 scrutiny and effective monitoring.

Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole apprised the officers on various election related aspects highlighting the need for better vigilance and enhanced surveillance for peaceful and incident free elections.