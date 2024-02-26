Amnesty Scheme for domestic power consumers extended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: The Power Development Department today extended amnesty scheme for the domestic electricity consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order in this regard was issued by M S Malik, Director General, Finance, Power Development Department.

As per the order, the Amnesty Scheme for the domestic consumers has been extended by one year, which now stands extended by Finance Department up to March 31, 2025.

The said extension is in the process of approval by the competent authority for its issuance.

However, the extended concurrence accorded by the Finance Department is subject to the conditions which are in addition to the conditions already envisaged in Government order no 103-PDD of 2022 dated 12-9-2022.

The Department shall ensure recovery of arrears in full by covering of all eligible consumers. The Department shall disconnect the connections of the consumers who do not avail the scheme and fail to pay the power dues. The failure of outstanding dues within the prescribed 12 months period shall invite penalty and legal action against the defaulter consumer.

No power amnesty scheme shall be considered in future. The Department shall appraise the FD, on monthly basis of the recoveries made under the scheme. The Department JPDCL and KDPCL will vigorously implement loss reduction, Metering and energy audit measures to lower the ATC losses as per the trajectory committed to MHA/MoF.