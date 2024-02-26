IAS, IPS officers posted in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Consequent upon their repatriation from the Central deputation, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today ordered posting of one AGMUT cadre IAS and one IPS officer to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order, 1996-batch IAS officer Chandraker Bharti and 2008-batch IPS officer Tejinder Singh have been posted to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Consequent upon repatriation from Central deputation, Chandraker Bharti is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect and until further orders,” read an order issued by the MHA.

Another order read, “consequent upon repatriation from Central deputation, Tejinder Singh is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Tejinder Singh joined the AGMUT cadre on February 14, 2024.