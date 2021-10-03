Secularism used for political convenience in country: Naqvi

NEW DELHI, Oct 3:

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at the opposition on Sunday, alleging that those political parties which held power for the maximum time in the country adopted the path of “divide and rule” by using secularism for their political convenience.

Addressing “Social Harmony and Women Empowerment and Pt. Deen Dayal Smriti Samman Programme” organised by a Buddhist body here, the senior BJP leader said despite such “conspiracies”, India’s culture, traditions and Constitution have not allowed the thread of unity in diversity to weaken in any circumstances.

“Many obstacles came in the way of inclusive development, but our strength of unity in diversity has ensured the country moved forward on the path of prosperity,” the Minority Affairs Minister said, according to a statement.

While people are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, they must also remember the “horrors of partition”, he said.

“We have to remember who was responsible for the horrors of partition. We have to remember who conspired to sacrifice India’s interests for their narrow-minded political self-interests,” he said.

Naqvi said that Lord Buddha’s purposeful message of spiritual humanism and karma-oriented life is still relevant for the entire humanity.

His teachings of spiritual self-confidence continues to show people the path of inner peace and self-capability by erasing all the contradictions, he said, adding that his message of inclusive society has proved to be the most meaningful.

Naqvi said that even after having various languages, religions, regions and lifestyles, India is united because of its culture, traditions and strong constitutional values.

During the last seven years, the Modi government has worked for inclusive empowerment with commitment to constitutional values. It has ensured “development with dignity” of all the sections including minorities, he said.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and John Barla, Bhartiya Baudh Sangh president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul and various other religious leaders and figures from education, social, cultural, health and other sectors were present on the occasion, the statement said. (PTI)