Specially abled cricket team announced

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: J&K Physically Challenged Cricket Association (PCCA) announced the 20 members’ team of specially abled cricketers to participate in the North Zone Senior Level Cricket Tournament, to be played at Punjab.

The trials were conducted at KC Sports Cricket Ground Jammu in which 50 players from across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir participated. The selection panel of experts included Rajesh Gill, Rakesh Koul Former Ranji Players and Saleem Ur Rehman. The J&K team of specially abled cricketers is going to participate in the North Zone Senior Level Cricket Tournament at Punjab from 23rd of October, 2021.

The selection penal headed by Rajesh Gill Former Ranji Player and Member of Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) conducted introductory session with all the participating players. The selection criteria for selecting the team were discussed with the participating players and every player was provided equal opportunity. The selection panel assured the participating players for more cricket activities for them at Jammu in near future.

Rajesh Gill further said that their main objective is to provide maximum platform to the specially abled cricketers of J&K and determined to help them for their participation at International level matches.

It needs to mention here that with the sincere efforts of the executive committee of J&K PCCA, three Players of J&K—2 from Kashmir and 1 from Reasi have already represented the Country at the International level.

Rajesh Gill expressed gratitude to Arjun Choudhary Managing Partner KC Sports Club Jammu who provided cricket turf of KC Sports Cricket Ground for conducting trials.

The list of selected players includes Nadeem Ahmad (Captain), Jagmohan Singh (Vice Captain), Firdous Ahmad, Vivek Sharma, Vishnu Dev Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Ravi Sharma, Ayaz Ahmad (WK), Mohammad Younus Mir, Mohammad Danish, Nikhal Manhas, Yawar Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Umar Zahid, Shakir Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, Arjun, Zahoor, Bhargav Sambyal and Imtiaz Wagey. The stand byes include Abid Husain, Gopal Sharma, Pawan, Veeru Singh and Nasrul Gaffar.