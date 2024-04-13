Secularism alone can maintain unity in J&K, India: Solanki

‘Cong guarantees not ‘Jumlas’ of Modi’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12 : Former Union Minister and AICC Incharge J&K affairs Bharat Singh Solanki criticized BJP for misleading the nation on various fronts as it has failed to fulfill any of its promises so far except spreading falsehood and hollow slogans.

While talking to media-persons at PCC headquarters here today, Solanki said that Prime Minister Modi has the best art of spreading falsehood by hollow slogans but his Govt is best to serve the interests of big Corporate Houses only.

He said that UPA Govt had launched various policies and welfare programmes for the upliftment of poor and down trodden sections of the society and strengthened the nation by establishing peace, progress and prosperity as a result the India emerged as a strong nation.

AICC leader criticized the divisive politics of BJP and certain other forces which are against pluralistic factor of this nation and said that secularism alone can maintain the unity and integrity of the country and the Jammu and Kashmir.

Solanki said the BJP had come to power on the promise of providing two crore jobs annually to the youth of the country besides bringing ‘good days’ for the common people by checking price rise and inflation etc. apart from other such things like bringing black money and depositing into their accounts.

Contrary to that Modi government brought lot many miseries for the common people through huge taxations amidst unprecedented price hike and record unemployment, coupled with series of recruitment scams which have frustrated the unemployed youth.

He said that BJP Govt at the Centre had burdened the common man by way of huge taxations and record breaking unemployment and unprecedented price rise.

After experiencing over 10 years full of miseries due to wrong economic policies of the BJP Government, the people are so fed up, that, now, they have made up their mind to defeat BJP and bring back Congress and older days, which were free from such economic oppressions.

Referring to the Congress election manifesto Solanki said 50% cap on SC/ST/OBC reservation will be removed through a constitutional amendment, Special budget for SC/ST, equal to their share of population, Forest Rights Act claims will be settled in one year. All habitations where STs are the most populous group will be notified Scheduled Areas.

He further said that MSP legal guarantee at Swaminathan formula, Standing loan waiver commission for farmers, guaranteed insurance payment within 30 days of crop loss, stable import-export policy to benefit farmers, no more GST on inputs for farming will be implemented.

Solanki said under Yuva Nyaye 30 lakh new Central Govt jobs, one year apprenticeship for all educated youth at Rs 1 lakh/year (Rs 8,500/Month), law to completely end all paper leaks, better working conditions and social security for workers, Rs 5000 crore start-up fund for youth, Rs 1 lakh/year for one woman in every poor family, 50% women’s reservation in new Central Govt jobs, double salary contribution of Centre for all Asha, Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers, will be provided.

Solanki was flanked by AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, PCC general secretary (Org) Narinder Gupta, general secretaries Namrata Sharma, Suresh Dogra and Media Coordinator Neeraj Gupta.