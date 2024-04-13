Azad asks people to embrace progress, reject exploiters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad today appealed people not to fall under the influence of those with a history of exploiting the masses.

Addressing a public meeting in Thatri, Kishtwar, rallying support for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate, G M Saroori, he fervently appealed to the people to throw their weight behind Saroori and the principles he stands for.

He underscored the imperative for change and implored voters to back a candidate who advocates for fairness and equality irrespective of caste or religion. He stressed the significance of electing leaders dedicated to serving the needs of all constituents and fostering a climate of inclusivity and mutual respect.

Azad said: “We must vote for the candidate who will ensure justice for people of all religions. My track record is clear – we have never discriminated against anyone. I have consistently advised my party leaders to raise their voices for all, regardless of whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. Our mission is to uplift the poor and become their voice. While other parties have exploited people in the name of religion, we are committed to delivering justice.”

He further said: ‘The Chenab Valley has been consistently ignored by other parties. As a native of this region, I keenly feel the pain of my people. While others have merely exploited their votes and done nothing in return, we have actively worked to build colleges, roads, schools, universities, hospitals, and gardens. We are committed to continuing this progress, but we need your support to do so.”

Reminding people of his impassioned speeches in Parliament regarding Article 370 and statehood, Azad said: “The Government has agreed to the restoration of statehood, but our journey doesn’t end here. We must continue to strive for full statehood, and for that, we need to intensify our efforts and rely on your unwavering support.”

Azad said that if people support DPAP mission, they will introduce legislation in the State Assembly to safeguard job and land rights of the locals. Additionally, he added, we are committed to restoring the Roshni scheme, which solely benefited the underprivileged.

He urged voters to make an informed choice based on the track record of candidates and emphasized the need to support those genuinely dedicated to serving the community’s interests.