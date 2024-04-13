Andrabi visits SIDCO units at Lassipora, Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: The chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and BJP spokesperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited some inspirational units at SIDCO Complex Lassipora and interacted with the entrepreneurs and their manpower resources and listened to their innovative ideas.

Dr Andrabi discussed business goals and issues related to the unit holders. Later, she reached Pulwama and visited a Cold Chain Unit, iron factory and an Agro Unit established in the town. She was accompanied by social activist and politician- Arsheed Bhat. Andrabi was accorded grand welcome by the entrepreneurs on her arrival at both the locations.

She praised the innovation of the unit holders and their drive for venturing into new business formats. “From a limited agro based society we are transforming into innovators and our youth are translating their new thinking into action. The Government has facilitated the youth in business but still much more needs to be done so that entrepreneurship becomes our attitude”, said Andrabi.

She assured the inspirational unit holders that their issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities so that a better industry friendly environment is established