Sector & industry wise study of ground level issues is need of hour: Gadkari

NEW DELHI, Aug 14:

Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Friday highlighted the need for sector wise and industry wise study of the ground level issues by think tanks so that new policies may be formulated taking into account their recommendations.

Addressing a webinar during his interaction with MSME member bodies and Sectoral Associations of FICCI, he said that all the sectors like plastic, garment, leather, pharmaceuticals and industries associated with them have unique problems.

He requested FICCI and other industry associations to study ground level problems of important sectors through various Think Tanks and present their recommendations so that policy decisions can be taken to solve various problems.

Mr Gadkari appealed to the industry bodies to associate themselves with the initiative of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan so that import bill may be reduced and more employment opportunities are created through enhancing manufacturing activities and production in the country.

“We are trying to develop industrial clusters throughout the country especially in rural, tribal and agricultural areas,” he said.

Policy for a social micro finance institution is being finalised which will make available finance upto Rs 10 lakhs for very small entrepreneurs, businesses and shop owners, he added.

The Minister also suggested that since social distancing is the new norm, automation and digitalisation in the MSMEs should be followed on a bigger scale.

Industry association representatives suggested to create an online digital directory of top 50,000 MSMEs along with other suggestions and also assured to cooperate fully with the objective of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. (UNI)