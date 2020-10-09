Secretary RDD inaugurates development assets worth Rs 1.61 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Oct 9: As part of ongoing ‘Back to Village-3’ programme, Secretary Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today visited Boniyar area of Baramulla district and monitored several development activities being executed in the area.

Secretary inspected the stalls installed by various departments displaying their services and programmes meant for socio-economic emancipation of rural masses.

She inaugurated several development assets worth Rs 1.61 crore raised under 14th FCA, MGNREGA and other flagship programmes in the area besides inaugurating the first ever office for BDC Chairperson of Boniyar block in the entire J&K UT that has been completed with a cost of Rs 37.41 lakh. She also inaugurated a well equipped ICT laboratory for Government Higher Secondary School and a high tech USG machine in PHC Boniyar.

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, presented a brief developmental profile of the district besides presenting achievements recorded in various sectors during the previous phases of B2V.

Dr Itoo informed that the Government has released Rs 10 lakh to every Panchayat Halqa in which Rs 20,000 has been utilized on purchasing sports items as a move to promote sports culture among our youth.

Various stakeholders including BDC Chairperson, PRIs and other prominent citizens highlighted their issues and demands seeking an early redressal to the same. They demanded development of basic infrastructure pertaining to education, health, road connectivity and other sectors.

The concerned officers gave a patient hearing and assured that all their issues and demands shall be taken up with the concerned authorities for time bound redressal.

Meanwhile, Secretary distributed several equipments, kits and certificates sponsored by sports, education, agriculture and other departments. She also distributed Rs 17.39 lakh as financial assistance among some identified labour beneficiaries.