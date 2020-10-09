BSP pays tributes to Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: J&K unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) paid floral tributes to its founder leader Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, here today.

Addressing party workers BSP State president, Somraj Magotra said that Kanshi Ram was the only person after Dr BR Ambedkar who sacrificed his whole life for the upliftment and legitimate rights of Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, OBC and other minorities of India. “Inspired by the ideology of Dr Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram floated the party ‘BSP’ in 1884 to give Dalit representation in the Assemblies and Parliament,” he said.

Magotra criticised the BJP led Government for introducing new Farm Bills which allegedly gives freedom to corporate sector to brutally exploit the farming community and said that the BJP Government has failed to double the farmers’ income what it was promised with the farmers before Parliament election.

He also resented over the imposition of Property Tax through Municipal Corporations, Committees and Councils in Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Government.

All the workers pledged to follow the path shown by Kanshi Ram and strengthen the BSP in Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of deprived sections. Vice-president Charanjeet Chargotra, state general secretary Shashi Bhushan Thappa, Advocate Yash Pal Bhagat, Kuldeep Verma, Bharat Bhushan Kundal and Jagdish Verma were also present during the event.