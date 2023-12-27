Secretary Health visits Rajouri, inaugurates vital healthcare facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 27: Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, today inaugurated vital healthcare facilities during his visit to Rajouri district.

He also took a comprehensive review of patient care services being extended to the ailing in the district.

One of the notable initiatives during the visit was inauguration of blood components centre at GMC and AH Rajouri, aimed at fortifying blood transfusion services within the institution.

Recognizing the importance of community involvement, Secretary directed the Chief Medical Officer to actively promote voluntarily blood donation throughout the district.

Secretary also inaugurated a thalassemia care centre besides launching the District Early Intervention Centre Under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

Bhupinder Kumar also presided over a meeting with faculty members, delving into a thorough review of patientcare facilities. The staff apprised him of the challenges they are facing, receiving assurances that their concerns would be promptly addressed to ensure the delivery of high-quality services to patients.

Secretary lauded the staff for their unwavering dedication and encouraged them to further elevate patientcare services, emphasizing the need to meet the expectations of the general public.

Subsequently, Bhupinder Kumar conducted a tour of Government Medical College Rajouri, directing the department to expedite the pending works on the building. He interacted with the staff obtaining valuable insights into the operational aspects of the institution.

Overall, the visit underscored a dedicated stride toward enhancing healthcare facilities in Rajouri district, with the inauguration of various healthcare initiatives and a meticulous review of patient care services poised to significantly improve the health outcomes for the local populace.

Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr Amar Jeet Singh, CPO Mohammad Khurshid, MS DH Dr Mehmood Bajar, CMO Dr Rajinder Sharma, and other officer were present on the occasion.