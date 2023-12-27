Govt contemplates aspirational skill development of J&K youth; sends proposal to Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Aiming further sharpening of skills of youth of the UT, the Government has submitted an ambitious proposal to the Union Government for advanced and aspirational skill development trainings to be conducted in the region.

Commissioner Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Saurabh Bhagat, informed this while chairing the third Executive Committee meeting of J&K Skill Development Mission.

The meeting was attended by representatives of line departments as members besides DG Finance, Finance Department, Mohammad Sultan Malik, Mission Director, JKSDM Leena Padha, Director Skill Development Sudershan Kumar, Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Mamta Devi, Additional Secretary, Youth Sports Services and Labour and Employment, Neelam Khajuria, Joint Director Planning, Parshotam Lal along with other officials of SDD, officials from NSDC and MSDE in person and virtually.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasized on convergence between various departments on skilling initiatives to avoid redundancy and have holistic overview of skill ecosystem of the UT.

He directed for Adhaar seeded placement data of the placements made by the department so that a realistic picture is put forward.

He emphasised the need for initiation of short term skill courses and life skills in schools, industry and tourism departments so that the youth are gainfully skilled for self and wage employment.

It was informed that J&K UT is participating in India Skills Competition 2023. The registration for the same is being done currently and more than 1600 candidates from have already registered for competitions in more than 60 skill sets identified by GoI.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasized upon the skilled youth of J&K to use this opportunity to showcase their skills and talent and represent J&K in National Competitions and win medals and laurels for the UT and carry forward to represent India in World Skill Competitions scheduled to be held in France in 2024.

Earlier, MD JKSDM briefed about the agenda and the activities being carried out by the Mission Directorate while displaying a presentation on working of the Mission which is presently implementing Centrally Sponsored Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna and SANKALP in the UT of J&K. He informed that the Mission has initiated implementation of Nal Jal Mitra and PM Viskhwakarma schemes in collaboration with Jal Jevan Mission, J&K and the Department of Industries and Commerce.

MD JKSDM informed that the mission is in process of developing a robust Management Information System (MIS) to keep record and track the trained and placed skilled candidates. The MIS will have access by all the stakeholders and various departments that undertake different skilling initiatives in the UT, he added.