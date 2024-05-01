Secretary Health Chairs Executive Committee Meeting Of State Health Society, NHM

SRINAGAR, May 1: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today chaired Executive Committee meeting of State Health Society, National Health Mission, regarding execution of approved activities under State Programme Implementation Plan for FY 2024-25 and release of funds to District Health Societies and other implementing agencies.

Mission Director NHM, Nazim Zai Khan, gave detailed PowerPoint Presentation regarding Action Taken Report on the minutes of previous meeting, approved annual Programme Implementation Plan and budget sheets for 2024-25 and other related issues.

The Secretary, while reviewing the budget allocation for various schemes, stressed upon reducing out of pocket expenditure at public health facilities through proper implementation and availability of funds for various welfare schemes under Maternal and Child Health.

Dr Abid Rasheed directed the concerned for strengthening the existing process of recruitment at district and UT level to bring more transparency in the system and avoid litigations. He had discussion on various issues regarding the welfare and career progression of NHM employees.

The meeting was attended by Principals of Government Medical Colleges, Jammu/ Srinagar, Director (Budget), Finance Department, Director Finance H&ME, Managing Director J&KMSCL, Director Health Services, Jammu/ Kashmir, Director AYUSH, Director Rural Development, Kashmir, Director Planning, H&ME, Additional Secretaries, H&ME, Controller, Drug Control Organization, Director Planning, NHM, Joint Director, Planning, H&ME, FA&CAO, SHS, NHM, representative from Planning and ICDS departments, Programme Managers and other officers from State Health Society, NHM.