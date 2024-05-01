CS Atal Dulloo Reviews Progress On Implementation Of Multiple Reforms In Transport Deptt

JAMMU, May 1: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed implementation of different reforms in the Transport Department.

Besides Secretary Transport and IG Traffic, the review meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Finance; Secretary PWD; MD RTC; Director Motor Garages; Joint Transport Commissioner; Regional Transport Officers and other concerned officers in person and virtually.

The Chief Secretary sought a precise brief about the progress achieved, so far, on different initiatives being taken up by the department from time to time to streamline its overall functioning. He asked about the progress made, inter allia, in clearance of backlog driving licenses to be dispatched to the applicants.

Dulloo also asked about the initiatives being taken up by the department towards traffic management on roads. He took note of the action initiated by the officers against repeated offenders of traffic rules and called for stern action against habitual violators, including cancelation of Driving Licenses or Registration Certificates of their vehicles.

The Chief Secretary assessed implementation of Transport Subsidy Scheme and enquired about the response of transporters towards it. He had a detailed discussion on various novel initiatives aiming at reforming and transforming the transport sector in the UT. He enquired from the concerned officers about the progress made in ITMS based bookings meant for bringing respite to commuters, installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Platform (VLTP), ITMS for rural areas, City Surveillance System and Integrated Road Safety Database for marking dark spots leading to accidents on roads.

Regarding framing of different policies for smooth functioning of the department, Dulloo sought status report on formulation of Registered Vehicles Scrapping Policy, Electric Vehicles Policy, Accident Victim Fund, implementation of recommendations of SC Committee on Road Safety and reconstitution of Road Safety Committees.

Reviewing working of JKRTC, the Chief Secretary asked about the impact of inclusion of new bus fleet for the travelling public, especially in unconnected rural areas. He enquired about the cost and earnings of the running JKRTC Buses/Trucks.

Secretary Transport, Neeraj Kumar, in his presentation, threw light on different aspects of working of the department. He informed the meeting about the performance of the department till date besides highlighting different plans in pipeline.

The meeting was also informed about the physical status of Transport Bhawan being raised at Bemina in Srinagar, 95 percent work of which is completed.

Regarding progress on the Institute of Driving, Training & Research (IDTR), Kot Bhalwal, Jammu and Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) at Samba, it was revealed that the work is going on in full swing and likely to be completed within the stipulated time frame.

The meeting was further informed that the department is going to implement e-challans fully besides clearing pendency with regard to collection of fines. Besides, road safety measures with utilization of AI are also being planned for implementation in the UT.