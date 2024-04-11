Second randomization of EVMs held for Jammu PC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Second Randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Jammu Parliamentary Constituency (PC) was held today at district headquarters here in presence of General Election Observer, Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and Returning Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

Election candidates, their agents, Director IT/ District Informatics Officer, Deputy District Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officers were present on the occasion besides AROs of Sunderbani Kalakote Constituency, Assembly Constituencies of district Samba and Reasi were also present.

The second randomization allocated EVMs including Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPATs to polling stations of all 18 ACs in 5-Jammu PC.

The 18 Assembly Constituencies constitute 11 from Jammu district- Chhamb, Akhnoor, Marh, Jammu North, Jammu West, Jammu East, Suchetgarh, Bishnah, RS Pura, Bahu; 3 from Samba district- Vijaypur, Ramgarh and Samba; 3 from Reasi district- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Reasi and Gulabgarh; and Sunderbani-Kalakote AC of Rajouri district.

The Returning Officer, during the randomization, also briefed the participants about the preparations for postal ballot facility to be provided to eligible voters. He also informed that Micro Observers are being trained simultaneously.

During the randomization, interaction was also held between the General Observer, Returning Officer and the candidates to clear all doubts and queries related to election process.