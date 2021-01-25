SEC releases draft reservation status of DDCs

10 seats kept open, women get 6, SC & STs 2 each

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma today released draft reservation status for 20 District Development Councils (DDCs) proposing 10 Councils for Open category, six for women and two each for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Within six seats reserved for women, one has been reserved for ST woman.

The draft reservation status was issued today.

The SEC has invited objections to the draft reservation of offices of Chairpersons of the District Development Councils till January 30 which can be filed before the Secretary, State Election Commission or can be sent on email to ceo-jk@nic.in.

Ten posts of Chairpersons of the DDCs have been kept for Open category candidates. They include Bandipora, Budgam, Doda, Kathua, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Reasi, Samba and Srinagar.

Jammu and Udhampur districts have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and Anantnag and Rajouri for Scheduled Tribes.

Seats reserved for women include Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Ramban and Shopian.

Poonch district has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe woman.

Elections for chairpersons of the District Development Councils will be held 20 days after the final notification of reservation status for all 20 districts. First-ever elections to the DDCs were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December last year. In Jammu region, out of 10 DDCs, the BJP has secured majority in six districts while four districts have thrown hung verdict.