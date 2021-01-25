Pak designs will never succeed in J&K: LG

‘Security agencies have controlled violence’

Benefits of development will reach last person in queue

Govt committed to honourable return of KPs to Kashmir

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today declared that nefarious designs of the neighbouring country, a reference to Pakistan, will never be allowed to succeed in Jammu and Kashmir and maintained that security agencies have effectively controlled the violence.

In his Republic Day message, Sinha lauded bravery of police and security personnel saying they are working day and night to create conducive atmosphere for smooth day-to-day life and maintaining peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Without naming Pakistan, the Lieutenant Governor issued a stern warning to the neighbouring country.

“We want to assure all citizens that the “political conspiracies and nefarious designs” of a neighbouring country will never be allowed to succeed in this land of great persons and warriors. Security agencies have effectively controlled violence and those who are trying to fulfil their political motives with the help of proxy war, are being given a befitting reply,” he said.

Describing the year 2020 as an year of unprecedented change in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said through a continuous process of change, the roots of progress have been planted in new Jammu and Kashmir.

“With the Constitution of India in one hand and tricolour in the other, all people of villages and towns, with dreams of progress in their eyes, have started building a new Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil their ambitions and those of the nation,” he added.

Referring to successful conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, the Lieutenant Governor assured all elected representatives that with their support, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will bring fruits of development to the last person in the queue.

He said the Government is determined to enable honourable return of Kashmir Pandits to the Valley.

“As per instructions and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working continuously for providing 6000 houses and 6000 jobs to the Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.

Reiterating the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, Sinha said the continuous action against corrupt people during last few months shows commitment of the Government against the menace.

He added that tackling corruption is a collective responsibility and urged the people to cooperate with the Government in making administrative system transparent, responsible and accountable to the people.

He said the offices of Anti-Corruption Bureau are being opened in every corner of the Union Territory to make bureaucracy corruption free and keep the system clean.

Referring to pace of development works in Jammu and Kashmir which has picked up in the past few months, Sinha said the Government has put to an end the hollow announcements and had given new slogan `Vaada Nahin Iraada’.

The pace with which the projects are being implemented in last five months has never been witnessed before in its history, he asserted.

“Implementation of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) has gained tremendous momentum, Out of 54 projects, 20 important projects have been completed and 16 other will be completed by March 2021. Eight other projects will be ready by December 2021. Katra-Banihal section of Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line will be completed by August 2022 connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He assured all sections of Jammu and Kashmir, who love their motherland immensely, that they will be treated equally in all social, economic and political matters.

“We are implementing the Forest Rights Act for our tribal brothers and sisters living in the forests especially the people of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. This law, which was passed by the Parliament in 2006, did not come into force in Jammu and Kashmir earlier, keeping them deprived of their rights. By completing this process by March of this year, we will be able to give just rights to a large community dependent on forests, for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

Referring to tourism, he said as a result of tireless efforts of the Government on various fronts, the fast booming tourism industry has become a symbol of prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir has surpassed many major tourist places of the country. We are also striving to include the world famous Mughal Garden of Kashmir in UNESCO world heritage sites,” he added.

“You will soon see a Metro Rail running on 23 km long route in Jammu, and 25 km in Srinagar. Works are being carried out at a fast pace in AMRUT Mission and Smart City Mission to rejuvenate the cities. Keeping in view the basic amenities like sewer, waste management, rain water harvesting, transport, parks for the children, good road and greenery all around, work is being done in all the cities of Jammu and Kashmir in mission mode. Financial aid is being provided to the identified street vendors of the cities affected by Corona,” Sinha said.