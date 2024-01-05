MENDHAR/JAMMU, Jan 5: Security forces launched cordon and search operations (CASO) in several villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday following reports of suspicious movement in the area, officials said.
The operations are underway in villages in the border belt of Mendhar sub-division, they said.
Further details are awaited.
Search Operations Launched In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch
