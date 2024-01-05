J&K’s Kathua Likely To Get Largest Hatchery To Increase Chicken Production

Jammu, Jan 5: The gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, Kathua district is likely to get the largest poultry and hatchery to increase monthly production of chickens across the Jammu Division.

“Largest chicken hatchery worth Rs 5 crores likely to come up in Kathua district that will be the key producer of chicks through a low-tech system to increase the production of eggs as well as meat in the region,” official sources said.

Sources revealed that nearly 25,000 to 30,000 chicks will be produced every month in the largest chicken hatchery coming up in the Kathua district by the Animal Husbandry Department.

“The project is being established in Kathua by the department to promote the poultry sector. The cost of the project is approximately Rs five crore and the unit will be established in the Animal Husbandry Department in Kathua,” they said.

Official sources added that Kathua district will get special benefits from the hatchery units and new employment opportunities will also be generated for the youth, adding, “the unemployed youth after training will be able to set up poultry and hatchery units on a large scale for which the department is providing 50 percent subsidy.”

A feed mill is also coming up near the hatchery, they said.

“The monthly production of chicken will be exported across the parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” official sources added and said that the chicks produced from LTP will also increase the production of eggs along with chicken.

“The hatchery unit will also be used as a training center for the people associated with the poultry sector so that they can flourish their business with modern technologies,” they added.

“The new hatchery unit will be established in the district by the Animal Husbandry Department under the Upgradation and Strengthening of Poultry Hatchery Programme,” they stated.

“The coming up hatchery unit will be able to meet the demand for eggs and meat in the area and no need will arise to import chickens from outside states and the local people will also get new employment opportunities on a large scale,” they said. (Agencies)