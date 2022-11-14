SE R&B Doda, X-En among 4 die as Bolero slips into gorge; boulder falls on vehicle, 2 hurt

Heavy rain across J&K; snowfall on hills, temp dips

Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road closed

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, Nov 14: Four Government officials including Superintending Engineer R&B Circle Doda, Executive Engineer (X-En), Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and a driver of PW(R&B) Department were killed after their official vehicle slipped into a deep gorge during heavy rain in Assar area of Doda today and two persons were injured after a boulder fell on a private vehicle in Kishtwar area while a sharp fall has been witnessed in the temperature across J&K due to rain and fresh snowfall on higher reaches.

Click here to watch video

Many parts of Kashmir and mountainous areas of Jammu region including Natha Top, Pir Panjal, Seoj Dhar, Pir Ki Gali on Mughal Road and Zojila axis on Srinagar-Leh highway experienced fresh snowfall today, snapping the road communication. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remained blocked for more than seven hours due to landslides and shooting of stones at several places in Ramban amidst rains.

Reports said the mishap took place when a Government vehicle was carrying a team of PW (R&B) department officials of Doda. It was raining in the area and visibility was also low. When the ill-fated Bolero vehicle, bearing registration number JK02CC/0701 reached at Triugal near Assar on Batote-Kishtwar highway around 10.45 am, it slipped and rolled down into about 200 metres deep gorge, resulting in the death of Executive Engineer, Doda Mohd Rafiq Shah of Poonch; Assistant Executive Engineer, Kamal Kishore Sharma of Udhampur and driver, Mohd Hafeez hailing from Doda.

Superintending Engineer Suresh Kumar, hailing from Jammu also travelling in the same vehicle, was critically injured in the accident and was shifted to Assar hospital and later referred to GMC Hospital, Jammu, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said.

Qayoom said the preliminary investigation indicated that accident occurred due to rain and slippery road conditions. The road at the accident point is sloppy. The police party from Assar reached the spot immediately and the bodies were evacuated to the road from deep nallah with the help of locals by police.

“The SE Doda was brought to the local hospital along with three bodies. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted and bodies were handed over to their families for last rites after completion of the necessary legal formalities,” BMO Assar Dr Tanveer said.

SE Doda, Suresh Kumar, however, succumbed to the injuries in GMC Jammu during treatment late this evening, a police official said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who happens to be the MP from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency spoke to the Deputy Commissioner, Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan during the day and expressed his shock over the tragic accident in which two Engineers and a driver of PWD were killed on the spot and SE Doda seriously injured. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the Doda road accident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the injured.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Doda. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Former J&K Chief Minister and DAP chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed deep shock over the tragic road accident near Assar in Doda today in which three engineers and a driver were killed in Doda. Azad conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Another report from Kishtwar said that two persons were injured when a boulder fell on a private vehicle ( No. JK-17/4335) during rain in Dedpeth area of Chhatroo today. The injured identified as Sajjad Hussain (32), son of Ghulam Mohiuddin and Abdul Karim (28), son of Allah Ditta, residents of Kuchan village were removed to District Hospital, Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, major highways were closed and villages in high-altitude areas cut off due to heavy snowfall and rains across J&K, with authorities closing schools for Monday in some districts as a precautionary measures.

The traffic movement was suspended on the Srinagar-Leh highway due to snowfall in Sonamarg and adjoining areas, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed after heavy rains triggered shooting stones, mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal in Ramban district, a senior Traffic Police official said.

The Mughal Road, an alternative link between Poonch- Rajouri in Jammu region and South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was closed following accumulation of snow at Pir Ki Gali and adjoining areas, they said, adding that Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli and Kishtwar-Sinthon Top- Kokernag roads have also been closed.

Natha Top, part of Patni Top ranges, Seoj Dhar in Bhaderwah and Dudu-Basantgarh and higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri have also experienced snowfall. It has gripped entire Jammu region in cold wage. It was raining in Jammu since early hours today but the weather improved in the afternoon.

Helicopter service to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine from Katra base camp also remained suspended due to poor visibility and bad weather. However, Yatra continued despite rain.

A MeT spokesman said that on Tuesday till Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy, after which there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow on Saturday. However, there is no forecast of any major snow spell till November 20, he said.

Jammu’s day temperature was recorded about 7.3 degree Celsius below normal while in Bhaderwah it was about 14 degrees below normal. Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 16.6 deg C and minimum 10.6 deg C today. Katra’s day temperature remained 7.8 deg below normal, a MeT official said.

The official sources said that all schools up to middle standard were closed for the day in Kishtwar and Doda districts as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing weather conditions.

On Jammu-Srinagar highway, no traffic was allowed on it either from Jammu or Srinagar due to inclement weather in the morning. The shooting stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway at Panthyal, Mehar and Cafeteria Morh hampered road clearance operations for early restoration of traffic on the strategic road. The highway was said cleared after 2 pm, sources.

Reports from Kashmir said heavy snowfall in hills of Kashmir today forced the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway while Valley was lashed by rains.

A Traffic department official said that Srinagar-Leh Highway was closed after snowfall in Sonamarg and Zojila. It was snowing sice last night in the hills and raining in the morning in Kashmir valley which continued till afternoon.

“Currently, weather is overcast in most parts of J&K with snowfall over higher reaches and rain in plains of J&K. Same weather is likely to prevail most part of the day today,” a Meteorological department official said.

On November 15-18, he said, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy. From November 18 night to 19, light to moderate rain and snow was expected in J&K.

However, he said, there is “no forecast of any major snow spell till November 20.”

There has been heavy snowfall over higher reaches as a result of which many far-flung areas have been cut from district headquarters.

Among others, Machil, Keran and Karnah in Kupwara have been shut after snowfall of around 1-ft.

Gurez valley in Bandipora also received more than a ft of snow following which Bandipora-Gurez road has been closed for traffic movement.

They said snow clearance machines have been pressed into service to clear the internal roads of Gurez Valley. Gulmarg, received 14cms of fresh snowfall.

Srinagar recorded a low of 3.4°C against 0.8°C the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the city during this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.5°C against minus 0.2°C on previous night. The temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the town.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against minus 3.8°C the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.0°C against 0.9°C the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 3.6°C the previous night. It was 2.1°C below normal for the skiing resort.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.1°C against minus 1.4°C the previous night. It was 0.6°C above normal for the North Kashmir place.

In Kargil area of Ladakh, the mercury settled at minus 3.0°C, Leh witnessed a low of minus 4.1°C and Drass, recorded minimum of minus 3.5°C.