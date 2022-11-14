Cooperatives being transformed to ensure growth in agriculture: LG

Rs 255.71 cr for 3 Coop Banks

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 69th All India Cooperative Week celebrations across the UT of J&K, during a function at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

He commended the significant role being played by all stakeholders associated with the cooperative movement in building a strong eco-system for growth of cooperative sector in the UT.

Sinha said that the Jan-Andolan for promotion of social-enterprises, its values, and principles to establish equality, equity, and solidarity are pivotal for bringing socio-economic development for inclusive growth in rural J&K.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home & Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, the Cooperatives are being transformed as an effective economic instrument for ensuring growth in sectors like agriculture, handicraft, sugar, dairy, textiles, fisheries, storage, food processing and upliftment of small & marginal farmers, he added.

Cooperatives are perhaps the best medium to reach out to the far-flung areas of J&K UT and the poor & marginalized sections, the Lt Governor observed.

“In the era of Startups and Unicorns, we need to meet the aspiration of youth and Cooperatives need to constantly reinvent themselves. Cooperatives should be established as one of the pillars for economic and social development,” he added.

Highlighting the achievements made under Cooperative sector in the UT, Sinha shared the Government’s vision to strengthen the cooperative movement in Jammu Kashmir.

This year’s theme “India@75: Growth of Cooperatives & Future Ahead” is our resolve to build a resilient and viable business ecosystem of Cooperatives with special participation of youth & women and enable Cooperative-based economic model to realize the Mantra of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’, he said.

Cooperatives need to address the challenges our rural economy and people are facing today and must offer financial and non-financial benefits. Since it is driven by the local members who understand the needs, it can have a greater impact on health, education, agriculture, credit, tourism, green energy and hospitality sectors, the Lt Governor said.

He observed that the UT administration is laying special thrust on registration of Cooperatives, training and capacity building of the stakeholders, modernizing cooperative markets, bringing transparency in the system and creating new markets & enabling Government departments to purchase directly from these markets.

“We have registered 1006 Cooperatives in the last one year and 31,578 members were trained during Jan-Abhiyan. It shows that the determined efforts are being made to widen the network and ensure capacity building for professional functioning of the cooperatives,” the Lt Governor said.

“We are also determined to revive and revitalize the defunct Cooperatives. Recapitalization amount of Rs. 255.71 crores in favour of three District Central Cooperative Banks were released to improve their fiscal health”, he added.

The Lt Governor maintained that Cooperatives also need to improve business viability and capacity to create employment and income to empower people. The creation of new cooperatives should be people-driven, the demand for new cooperatives must come from society and their success as a commercial entity will encourage others, he stressed.

The Lt Governor further underscored the need to promote close coordination among Primary, District, and State-level Cooperatives. Cross marketing efforts among Self-Help Groups and Handicraft Cooperatives can contribute to women empowerment and various income generating activities. Such efforts can transform Cooperatives in rural areas as vibrant entities, he added.

He said that Government’s focus is on promotional drive for formation of new multi-purpose Cooperatives, reducing regional imbalance by increasing more Cooperatives per person and exploring new and commercially viable sectors.

Sinha also called for replicating successful models of other States and preparing a comprehensive framework, keeping in mind the viability and the vulnerable sections of the society. There should be proper representation of members of deprived/marginalized sections in the Cooperative sector, he emphasized.

The Lt Governor called for providing Capital infusion and market access to FPOs through the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, and encouraging them to undertake construction of godowns, as being done in other States/UTs.

He spoke on the efforts being made for establishing multipurpose and multidimensional PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) in every village.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, in his address, said the motto of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ is dedicated to the upliftment and benefit of the common man through cooperatives.

Atal Dulloo Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department on the occasion said Cooperative sector is being rejuvenated with renewed energy. He extended his greetings on the inauguration of the 69th All India Cooperative Week.

In her welcome address, Yasha Mudgal, Secretary, Cooperative Department, highlighted the achievements of the department, and informed about the aims & objectives of the 69th All India Cooperative Week.

After three decades, J&K is witnessing the launch of Dairy Cooperative Federation which will explore the untapped potential of Milk production and processing, it was informed.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over registration certificates to FPOs/Cooperatives, felicitated Cooperative Societies and also inspected the stalls set up by the Cooperative department. A compendium of the Cooperative department was also released.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Administrative Secretaries, officers of UT Administration, besides representatives & members of cooperatives and students of Cooperative Schools were present.