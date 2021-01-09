SDH Damhal Hanjipora

There is no shortage of funds but definitely there is wanton wastage of funds as the work on the construction of Modern SubDistrict Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district in Kashmir looks never to get completed. Giving the “taste” of how the work over there is going on, can be judged from the hospital being under construction since 2008 which was scheduled to be ready by 2011 but still it is incomplete. Looking to speed of work, rough estimate puts it to get completed not before by the end of another decade. Incredible indeed this type of construction work. The proverbial ‘things done by halves are never done right’ has operated here in abundance as defective planning , wrong choice of the location and wrong choice of the executing agency/contractor coupled with slow speed of work have all contributed to the inordinate delay . The construction of the Police Station and the construction of hospital have seen respective locations swapped . Does it look some joke or a fuss all about the construction process? The Government must look into the entire process of stretching a work of three years by four times as much but surprisingly still incomplete