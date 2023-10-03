SCs under Modi Govt on path of progress: Sanjay Nirmal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Claiming that the BJP is reaching at doorsteps of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the UT, the SC Morcha national general secretary and North Zone Prabhari, Sanjay Nirmal, said that the ongoing exercise is yielding good results, as the public response is very encouraging.

Sanjay Nirmal was addressing a meeting of the J&K BJP Anusuchit Jaati Morcha office bearers, district presidents and district Prabharis and senior leaders at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

The meeting was convened by Morcha president and former MLA Neelam Langeh.

Sanjay Nirmal said that the objective of BJP public contact programmes is to visit the SCs’ localities, interact with the families of this community and share with them the beneficial schemes launched by Narendra Modi Government for them and also meet such persons, both male and female, who have availed the benefits of the various schemes launched by Modi Government. A large number of people from among the beneficiaries belonging to the SC Samaj have themselves shared that they have moved on path of progress and prosperity through welfare initiatives of the Modi Government, he said.

Neelam Langeh said that the Morcha leaders and activists have put splendid efforts in reaching the SC community areas and convince them that it is only the Modi Government and the BJP, which is always concerned for their socio-economic upliftment. He asked the Morcha leaders to keep going to the people even after the culmination of the ongoing exercise and induce a sense of security among them.

SC Morcha national secretary and J&K Prabhari for Morcha, Santokh Singh Gumtala, in his address, said that we can proudly claim that Narendra Modi showered one scheme after the other on SCs with the sole objective of freeing them from poverty and provide best accessible means to lead dignified life.

SC Morcha, J&K Prabhari, Jagdish Bhagat, Morcha vice president, Rakesh Sangral, former VC Balbir Ram Rattan, Morcha general secretaries Gulshan Bhagat and Adarsh Jathiar also addressed the meeting.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by SC Morcha National Executive Member, Mohan Lal Thappa and vote of thanks was presented by Gulshan Bhagat.

Later, Sanjay Nirmal, Neelam Langeh, Santokh Singh Gumtala and other leaders visited Raipur Gujran, Jinder Melu and Kuttan Jam villages of Suchetgarh constituency.