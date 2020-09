Scribe Rajeev Sharma held for giving info to Chinese intelligence: Police

NEW DELHI:Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was passing info about Army deployment on LoC, India’s border strategy to Chinese intelligence said Delhi Police.

Scribe Rajeev Sharma held for giving info to Chinese got Rs 40 lakh in one-and-a-half years. He was getting USD 1,000 for each info said Police.

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested on Sept 14 based on inputs from central intel. Classified defence documents seized said Delhi Police.

Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was writing on defence-related issues for China’s Global Times. Contacted by Chinese agents in 2016 said Police.(agencies)