Schools to reopen from March 1

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 22: The School Education Department today ordered reopening of all schools in Kashmir Division and Winter Zone of Jammu Division from March 1 in a staggered manner.

The Schools for Class 9th to 12th shall re-open for academic activities with effect from March 1 while in case of elementary classes (upto Class 8th), teachers shall attend the schools from March 1 for preparation and students shall physically attend classes with effect from March 8.

An order in this regard was issued today by B K Singh, Administrative Secretary of School Education Department.

As per the order, notified SOPs in this regard shall remain unaltered and shall be followed in letter and spirit by the concerned.

This order applies to all the Government as well as recognized private schools in J&K while Principal Sainik School Nagrota Jammu shall follow advisory of Ministry of Defence, Government of India, dated 8-02-2021 for re-opening of the school.

Pertinent to mention that schools in Summer Zone of Jammu Division were already re-opened with effect from February 1.