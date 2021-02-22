58 test +ve in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Feb 22: Fifty eight persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir while 44 others recovered from the virus.

Eleven persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu region, nine of them in Jammu district and two in Kishtwar district. Rest eight districts in the region didn’t report any COVID positive cases today.

However, only one person recovered from the virus today in Rajouri district.

Jammu region now has 51869 Corona cases. Among them, 166 are active positives as 50978 have recovered from the virus and there have been 725 casualties in the region.

The fatalities include 373 in Jammu district, 64 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 55 Rajouri, 53 Kathua, 40 Samba, 24 Poonch, 22 Kishtwar, 21 Ramban and 16 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, 47 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kashmir today.

Srinagar reported 17 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 5, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 5, Kulgam 1 and Shopian 1.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 74,056 including 72,258 recoveries and 1,229 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 735 including 569 from Kashmir division.

With 44 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 123,236, which is 97.87 percent of the total cases.