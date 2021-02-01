Schools in summer zone of Jammu Division reopens with massive response

Secretary School Education visits schools, inspects arrangements, functioning

JAMMU: Schools in the summer zone of Jammu Division reopened today for formal physical classes for the first time after remaining closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Students of 9th to 12th standard were welcomed with sanitizers, masks and warm wishes by faculty and staff members.

Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, B K Singh, who visited various schools, interacted with the media at GHSS Bakshi Nagar and divulged that the students as well as parents are enthusiastic about reopening of schools. This significant decision of reopening of schools has been made after taking various factors into account and due deliberation.

Director School Education, Jammu, Anurdha Gupta, speaking on the occasion, said that all the SOPs and guidelines are being followed and every care has been taken to ensure safety and security of students and staff members.

“Every crisis comes with an opportunity. While we missed on lot many things, a lot can be achieved in this year that was lost to Covid. The department, taking optimum advantage of closed school buildings, initiated several infrastructural development measures and beautified the campuses making these learning centers vibrant and student friendly”, she maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Directorate of School Education Jammu had taken up various developmental works in schools during these covid induced vacation in schools like upliftment and renovation of school buildings, refurbishing by providing furniture and other equipments, starting herbal and nutritional gardens, augmenting libraries, laboratories and computer laboratories.

Meanwhile, Director School Education visited various schools in Jammu city including Boys Higher Secondary School Gandhi Nagar,GHSS Bazar Kasaba, GHSS Julaka Mohalla,GHSS Mubarak Mandi and inspected the arrangements in place there. She interacted with the students and staff members and had feedback from the stakeholders.

She was accompanied by Vijay Sharma, CEO Jammu, and other officials.

Similarly, other teams visited summer zone schools under the guidance of their respective Chief Education Officers to monitor the functioning there.