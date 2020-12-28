School, Higher Edu Deptt Advisor-in-charge Bhatnagar appointed as Chairperson task force for NEP-2020 implementation

SRINAGAR: The government Monday appointed advisor-in-charge of higher education and school education department Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar as the chairperson of the task force constituted for implementation of NEP-2020.

“In the partial modification of government order issued in September 2020, it is hereby ordered that the advisor-in-charge of higher education and school education department shall be the chairperson of the task force constituted in terms of order issued for implementation of NEP-2020,” it reads.