Newly elected 138 DDC members administered oath in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members were on Monday administered oath in their respective districts in Kashmir valley.

An official spokesperson said that the oath taking ceremony was held in all 10 districts of the valley for DDC members, who were elected in recently held eight-phased elections which witnessed a voter turnout of about 51 per cent in J&K.

“On the occasion, 138 DDC members representing 138 Block Constituencies of 10 districts of the division took oath in the name of God and pledged to bear true faith and allegiance to the constitution of India and also uphold the Sovereignty of India,” he said, adding the ceremonies were attended by senior police and security force officers, besides officials from the administration.

He said the DDC, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on Monday administered oath to the recently elected members of Srinagar, who registered their victory in the first DDC election held in Jammu and Kashmir. The oath taking ceremony in Srinagar was attended by Divisional Commissioner P K Pole, who during his address to the members, hoped that they will work for the development and betterment of the people in their respective constituencies and districts.

“DDC already existed on the rest of the country from last over 50 to 60 years and the members to these councils are elected directly by the people. In J&K, the members were to be elected indirectly according to previous act. The 73 amendment to the Constitution was extended for the first time in J&K following which DDC elections were held in eight phases,” Mr Pole told reporters on the sideline of the ceremony.

He said a lot of preparation had to be done for conducting these elections and the people participated in the polls in large numbers. “Now that the people have elected their representatives they hopefully won’t have to come to the officers of their Deputy Commissioners or Divisional Commissioner as their issues will be resolved by local level,” he added.

While talking to the media, Dr Shahid said that with the completion of the oath ceremony of DDC members, the process to implement three tier Panchayati Raj Act has been fully implemented.

He said that DDC members will be imparted necessary training about the implementation of rules and regulations besides they will be made aware about the powers delegated to them under the Constitution.

Regarding election of DDC chairman, Dr Iqbal said that the process for the election of DDC chairman will be held shortly and the notice for the same will be issued soon.

He said the purpose of the decentralization of powers is to bring governance at the doorsteps of people, adding that elected representatives will work on developmental front to facilitate people in resolving various issues of development and progress.

Dr Shahid said that district offices will extend all possible assistance to the Members in addressing the grievances and fulfilling the developmental needs of the people. This, he said, will increase the public participation in decision making regarding all developmental scenario.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza administered oath to newly elected 14 DDC members representing 14 Block Constituencies of Budgam during an impressive function organized at Sheikh Ul Alam Hall. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, A A Nagpure was also present during the oath ceremony.

He on the occasion appealed to the newly elected DDC members to ensure that the responsibilities and the trust reposed by the public on them is upheld by way of delivering with sincere endeavor and desire at the grass roots level.

The ADC also hailed the efforts and desire of all concerned officers and officials for ensuring conclusion of the whole process with success and transparency. He said with the sincere efforts of all concerned stakeholders, the administration was able to mitigate all urgencies confidently and satisfactorily.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal administered oath to 14 newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members during a grand swearing-in ceremony at Mini Secretariat in Ganderbal. After administering the oath, the DC extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected DDC members.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer administered oath to recently elected 14 District Development Council (DDC) members at DC office in Pulwama.

On the occasion, the DC congratulated the newly elected members of District Development Council and said that the DDC election is a way towards de-centralization and strengthening the grass roots level democracy.

He said the role of DDCs and Panchayats is to make villages vibrant and progressive adding that the district administration is committed to provide all support to the DDCs. He further added that the representatives and administration has to work in synergy for the benefit of people.

In a separate function, the Assistant Commissioner Development, Pulwama administered oath to the newly elected panches and sarpanches in presence of the District Development Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) bagged 110 seats of the total 280 constituencies in the maiden DDC elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 75 DDC constituencies followed by J&K National Conference with 67 seats. The PDP bagged 27 while the Congress won 26 seats.

The newly formed J&K Apni Party (JKAP) won 12 while JKPC and CPI-M bagged eight and five seats respectively. Meanwhile, independents turned out to be key players during these elections by winning 50 seats.