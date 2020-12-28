Health Min Ashwini Kumar Choubey tests Covid +ve

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He asked people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest. Taking to his twitter account, Mr Choubey said, “After getting initial symptoms of corona I got myself tested for Covid today and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I’m following all the guidelines in home isolation as prescribed by doctors.” (AGENCIES)