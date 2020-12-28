NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He asked people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest. Taking to his twitter account, Mr Choubey said, “After getting initial symptoms of corona I got myself tested for Covid today and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I’m following all the guidelines in home isolation as prescribed by doctors.” (AGENCIES)
Health Min Ashwini Kumar Choubey tests Covid +ve
NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.