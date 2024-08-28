School Edu Deptt Seeks List Of Lecturers With Unsatisfactory Results In 12th Class Exams

JAMMU, Aug 28 : School Education Department has sought list of all those lecturers in government educational institutes who have failed to deliver satisfactory results in the 12th standard exams.

In this regard, an official communique was sent by under secretary to the government for School Education Department to directors of school education of both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The official communique, reads, “The directors are requested to furnish the complete lists of all erring lecturers (School wise) in whose favour result of 10+2 examination for the academic session, 2023-24 has been found and reported poor or unsatisfactory in violation of standing norms.”

“The requisite details shall be furnished to this department within two days in view of the seriousness of the issue,” it reads.

Earlier, in June School Education Department has attached a principal of Higher Secondary School to CEO office for poor performance in the recently announced results of 12th standard.

Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) in an order had said that no students in that Higher Secondary School has qualified the exams.

DSEJ had also said that it had asked all the CEOs of the division to furnish the result report for class 12th to the directorate.

“The CEO Rajouri has reported that zero percent result has been shown by the HSS Behrote Thannamandi wherein a total number of 13 students had appeared-13 in the exams and none of them had cleared it,” DSEJ said. (KNO)