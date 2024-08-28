CEO Jammu Smart City Emphasizes Digital Payment For E-Bus Fares

Calls for citizen cooperation in safeguarding assets, to achieve top performance in Swachh Survekshan 2024

JAMMU, Aug 28: The Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City, Dr. Devansh Yadav on Wednesday urged citizens to utilize online payment methods including National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) for electric bus fares to reduce pilferage and ensure a more efficient transport system.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at JMC’s Town Hall, the JMC Commissioner, emphasized the importance of using UPI, NCMC cards, or other digital payment methods for fare transactions of electric buses.

“We encourage all passengers, including students and the elderly, to adopt online payment options. Strict penalties will be imposed on those found traveling without valid tickets in electric buses,” said Dr. Devansh Yadav.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City seeks public cooperation in safeguarding Smart City properties. “We have observed damage to various properties, including pavements and optic fiber cables. We appealed the citizens to cooperate in protecting these valuable assets,” he stated.

He also informed that CCTV cameras have been installed across the city to monitor such incidents, with footage being shared with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to take strict action against offenders.

Commissioner highlighted JMC’s preparation for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2024 and called for active participation from both citizens and the media.

Regarding the issue of non-functional street lights, Dr. Yadav assured that the matter is being addressed. “We have conducted meetings with the maintenance company responsible and they have been asked to resolve the issue on priority,” he added.